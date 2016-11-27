One dead, 16 wounded in New Orleans, Kansas City shootings

Ten people were hit by gunfire that erupted on Bourbon Street about 1:30 a.m. The victims, eight men and two women, were taken to hospitals, where one man died, New Orleans police said in a statement.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Officers arrested two people at the scene on weapons charges, including one who was wounded.

New Orleans had deployed extra officers for the Bayou Classic weekend, which features a football game between Grambling State and Southern universities.

In Kansas City, seven people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting that started shortly before 2:30 a.m. and spilled over into an exchange of gunfire between suspects in vehicles, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles were involved in an accident during the rolling gun battle, which covered at least six blocks on Kansas City's east side, it said.

One officer who feared for officers' safety opened fire, and a suspect who suffered minor injuries said he was shot by police. Officers have people in custody who are being questioned, police said.