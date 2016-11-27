The driver of one of those vehicles was trapped inside their own vehicle, according to Sgt. Kevin Pallas, Fargo Police Department. Officials with the Fargo Fire Department arrived to help extricate that driver.

The individual who was trapped inside was the only person in that vehicle. That driver was taken by FM Ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of the injuries.

The second driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital as well to be examined.

Both vehicles suffered crush damage but an estimate was not released.

Police say one of the vehicles may have crossed over the centerline and hit the other head-on, but they would not confirm if that was the cause.

Authorities say crashes are uncommon on industrial roads. Depending on the extent of the injuries they will continue to investigate the accident to try and determine who was at fault.

Neither of the drivers' identities have been released at this time.