Driver trapped after head-on crash in Fargo

Crews were dispatched to 40th Street North and Seventh Avenue about 12:24 p.m.

The driver of one of those vehicles was trapped inside, said police Sgt. Kevin Pallas. Officials with the Fargo Fire Department arrived to help extricate the driver.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken by F-M Ambulance to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a hospital to be examined.

Both vehicles sustained crush damage, but there is no estimate on damage.

Police say one of the vehicles may have crossed over the centerline and hit the other head-on, but they would not confirm if that was the cause.

Authorities will investigate the accident to determine who was at fault.

Neither of the drivers' identities were released.