Crews were dispatched to 40th Street North and Seventh Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old male was eastbound on Seventh Avenue when he apparently crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by a 35-year-old male, according to Fargo police.

One driver was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be freed by Fargo Fire Department crews.

The 28 year old was cited for careless driving and driving under suspension, said police Sgt. Junell Krabbenhoft..

The drivers' identities were not released.

Krabbenhoft said both men remain hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.