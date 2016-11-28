The man's name and age have not been released.

All evacuated tenants have been allowed back inside the building.

The incident initially started after a woman got out of the apartment unit, leaving her child inside with the man.

She then went to a neighbor's house and called 911, because she was concerned for her child.

UPDATE 2:24 a.m.:

FM Ambulance has arrived on scene.

Police are moving all media away from the scene.

The SWAT team and police are on scene of a man barricaded inside an apartment complex in Moorhead.

Police went to the area of 19th Avenue and 20th Street South around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The incident was called in as a domestic situation where a man may have had a rifle.

The neighborhood has since been cordoned off.

The building has been evacuated.

The Red River SWAT Team vehicle, known as the Bearcat, is on also scene.

MSUM sent a campus-wide alert to students and staff, warning them of the ongoing situation.

There is no known threat to the campus community.

Initially, it was thought the suspect may be the same person involved in an armed robbery in the area around the same time.

It now appears the incidents are not related.

The Salvation Army has been called to the scene to help evacuees and authorities.