Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Moorhead
MOORHEAD — Police here are looking into an armed robbery.
Police said a man gave a woman a ride from Fargo to near 11th Ave. and 19th St. S. in Moorhead around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Once he got to Moorhead to drop off the woman, a heavier set black man demanded money from the driver.
The woman and man who demanded the money ran off together with cash, police said.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is helping in the investigation.
MSUM sent out a campus-wide alert to students and staff, warning them of the ongoing situation.