    ND driver killed, passenger injured in rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:32 a.m.

    GARRISON, N.D. -- A 26-year-old driver was killed and her passenger injured in a rollover crash Saturday, Nov. 26, two miles west of Garrison.

    Shaunita Haycock of Roseglen died at the scene, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. The vehicle was westbound on Highway 37 about 12:35 p.m. when it drove onto the north shoulder before the driver overcorrected, causing the Chevrolet Blazer to skid and then overturn multiple times, the patrol said.

    Susan Bear, 46, of Garrison was transported to a Garrison hospital before being taken to Minot for treatment. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

