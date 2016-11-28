Flakoll elected vice chairman of education compact

Flakoll was elected treasurer of the compact last fall and served a one-year term in that post.

One of four regional higher education compacts in the United States, MHEC is a nonprofit regional organization that assists 12 Midwestern states in advancing higher education through interstate cooperation and resource sharing.

The Midwestern Higher Education Compact primarily serves nearly 1,000 public and private nonprofit institutions in the member states whose combined enrollments total more than four million students.

Flakoll was initially appointed a MHEC commissioner in 2001 and he has been reappointed seven times, each for two-year terms.

North Dakota has been a MHEC member since 1999.