Banking executive selected as new ND Labor Department chief

Michelle Kommer, who is the chief administrative officer and general counsel for Western State Bank, was named to the position Monday, Nov. 28, Burgum announced in an email.

“With executive experience in law and human resources at leading North Dakota manufacturing, energy, health insurance and banking organizations, Michelle is uniquely qualified to serve as our state’s next Labor Commissioner,” Burgum said in the email. “Her extensive private sector experience, legal background, and proven skills in proactive process improvement are the perfect fit for re-inventing our service approaches to labor and human rights oversight.”

Kommer received degrees from the University of North Dakota, Mayville State University and University of Mary in Fargo. She previously worked as human resources vice president at both Noridian Mutual Insurance Co. and Otter Tail Corp.