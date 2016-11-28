Authorities responded and were able to secure the victim. A 28-year-old Eveleth man and a 21-year-old Chisholm man were arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of kidnapping and second-degree assault.

The sheriff's office and Chisholm Police Department responded to the Chisholm address on a report of "unknown trouble" and learned en route that a male was being held against his will, according to a news release.

Officers arrived on scene, securing the release of the victim and initially detaining four people on the property.

"It was later learned that the 21 year old male had been taken out of a vehicle at gunpoint near the intersection of Highway 7 and Iron Junction Road around (11 p.m.) the previous evening by a male wearing a Halloween mask," Sgt. Steve Borchers of the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The victim was transported a short distance away and the suspect fired one shot from the handgun to threaten the victim further."

The victim was later brought to the Chisholm address, where he made phone calls in an attempt to secure his release for a "predetermined amount of cash," according to the release.

Authorities did not immediately identify a motive for the kidnapping or the relationship between the victim and the suspects. The suspects are not being identified until they have been formally charged.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrests and charges are expected.