    Man sentenced for trying to get his date to be prostitute

    By Barry Amundson Today at 3:55 p.m.
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man who told his “dating partner”  that he was taking her to Omaha to be a stripper, but instead wanted her to prostitute herself has been sentenced to almost four years in prison on a charge of interstate domestic violence.

    Jerrid Lee Morris was indicted in September and sentenced last week.

    The incident took place on Aug. 8 when after his “dating partner” resisted the prostitution proposition, Morris held a knife against her cheek and threatened to harm her.

    The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.

