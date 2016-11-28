Fargo High Rise might not be sold, after all

Lynn Fundingsland, who leads the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the agency recently discovered a more favorable environment for tax credits, which could be used to pay for needed repairs and remodeling.

The building at 101 2nd St. S. houses a mix of people who are disabled, elderly and younger to middle-aged. If a sale is avoided, many of the nearly 250 low-income tenants would ultimately be able to stay if they choose.

"I've just lost so much sleep over this," Fundingsland said. "I didn't want to be the guy to turn this over to some high-end developer. That would be fine too, but I didn't want to do it."

The possibility that the High Rise might not be sold is good news to some of its tenants. Michael Vasicek has called it home for 20 years.

"I like it here," Vasicek said. "If they move us, yes, I'll move, but if we can stay, I would like to stay."

Mary Brooks, a 4-year resident, said she likes the location and ease of getting to and from medical appointments.

"As somebody who takes the bus a lot, it's so convenient to be right here," Brooks said.

In February, Fundingsland said the point had been reached where it made more sense to sell the building and relocate its tenants. The building, which overlooks the Red River and downtown Fargo, needs to be fixed to the tune of about $24 million.

Fundingsland said while refinancing another housing authority property recently, his agency discovered they have access to almost twice the amount of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits than they thought. The credits are also worth more than housing officials thought before.

"There's been a 20 percent increase in the value of those credits, so we have more capital to work with," he said.

The funding would be used to gut each of the current 248 units, which are small, he said, at just 140 square feet each.

"We would never build something that small now," Fundingsland said.

If remodeled, the High Rise would lose about 48 units, and the remaining 200 units would be larger. Fundingsland expects about 20 percent of the tenants to voluntarily accept housing at a different site, if a major rehab project does proceed.

The High Rise has 22 floors. Fundingsland said rehabilitation could be done a few floors at a time. That way, he said, most tenants could remain during the reconstruction and continue paying rent, keeping an income stream coming in, while the number of tenants to be rehoused off site would be kept to a minimum.

At a Community Development committee meeting on last week, members approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to buy 3.8 acres of land for new affordable housing at 30th Avenue South and 45th Street in Fargo.

Fundingsland said new affordable housing built there could be used to house people displaced by construction at the High Rise.

By the end of the year, he said he should have a better idea of where the financing stands and whether talk of selling the building could be put to rest.

Dan Mahli, community development administrator in Fargo, said while they don't build the kind of housing like the High Rise anymore, the population living there is one of great need.

"We have a policy of working to preserve our existing housing stock," Mahli said. "We're just never going to build them again."

Ultimately, he said, the decision will rest with the City Commission.