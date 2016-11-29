Audubon Christmas Bird Count Dec. 15 at Rydell refuge

Attendees should meet at 8 a.m. at the Rydell Visitor Center, 17788 349th St. SE, Erskine. Those who are new to birding will be teamed up with experienced birders to search areas by vehicle and/or on foot.

The 15-mile-wide count circle includes portions of both Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge, as well as the towns of Mentor and Erskine. Binoculars and bird guides will be on loan. The group will meet back at the visitor center around noon for lunch and to tally the morning sightings.

To participate, sign up by Tuesday, Dec. 14, by emailing Lisa Wiersma at lisa_wiersma@fws.gov or call Rydell NWR at (218) 687-2229, extension 10. For more information about the event, visit www.birds.audubon.org/about-christmas-bird-count.