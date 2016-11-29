2017 Moorhead pet licenses available
MOORHEAD — Moorhead Police Volunteers will sell 2017 pet licenses on the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be prepared to give the date of your pet's last rabies vacation. The dates and locations are as follows:
• Dec. 3: Sam's Club, 2800 27th Ave. S.
• Dec. 10: Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave.
• Dec. 17: Family Fare, 2605 8th St. S.
Moorhead city code states that all dogs and cats older than 6 months of age must be licensed annually by no later than Feb. 15 of each year. Pet license fees are $5.
For those who fail to license their pets and if the animal is found, a no-license fee of $50 will be charged. Moorhead pet owners can also purchase their pet licenses online at www.moorheadpolice.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Moorhead Police Department, 915 9th Ave. N.