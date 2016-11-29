2017 Moorhead pet licenses available

• Dec. 3: Sam's Club, 2800 27th Ave. S.

• Dec. 10: Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave.

• Dec. 17: Family Fare, 2605 8th St. S.

Moorhead city code states that all dogs and cats older than 6 months of age must be licensed annually by no later than Feb. 15 of each year. Pet license fees are $5.

For those who fail to license their pets and if the animal is found, a no-license fee of $50 will be charged. Moorhead pet owners can also purchase their pet licenses online at www.moorheadpolice.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Moorhead Police Department, 915 9th Ave. N.