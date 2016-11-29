Snowmobile safety class Dec. 17

Recommended for you

Those who attend must:

• Be 12 years old before March 31.

• Successfully complete and pass all sections on the Minnesota snowmobile safety online course at www.dnr.state.mn.us or www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/minnesota.

• Have a printed and signed copy of the voucher of completion offered at the end of the online snowmobile safety course.

• Present a birth certificate or driver's license.

• If under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during registration.

• Dress according to the weather. Inside class, outside ride.

• Bring a helmet if possible. If not, the club will supply one.

Snowmobiles will be supplied for the class. For more information, contact Harvey Moos at hmoos321@gmail.com or (701) 238-8327.