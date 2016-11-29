Snowmobile safety class Dec. 17
MOORHEAD — The Clay County Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club is sponsoring a snowmobile safety class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Moorhead Senior High School, 2300 4th Ave. S.
Those who attend must:
• Be 12 years old before March 31.
• Successfully complete and pass all sections on the Minnesota snowmobile safety online course at www.dnr.state.mn.us or www.snowmobilecourse.com/usa/minnesota.
• Have a printed and signed copy of the voucher of completion offered at the end of the online snowmobile safety course.
• Present a birth certificate or driver's license.
• If under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during registration.
• Dress according to the weather. Inside class, outside ride.
• Bring a helmet if possible. If not, the club will supply one.
Snowmobiles will be supplied for the class. For more information, contact Harvey Moos at hmoos321@gmail.com or (701) 238-8327.