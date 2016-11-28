Three charged so far in shooting death at Mandan party

Jiqueal Simmons, Kelvin Simmons and Quentin Felton have been charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment. Felton and Kelvin Simmons are in custody, and police are still seeking Jiqueal Simmons, the son of Kelvin Simmons. Police believe a fourth, as yet unidentified person, was also involved.

According to an affidavit signed by Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug, the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday during a party in a warehouse at 2010 46th Ave. S.E. in Mandan, according to the Mandan Police Department.

The victim, Kevin White, was transported to a Bismarck hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He had multiple injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to his torso, side and arm, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke with White's girlfriend, who said they were renting the warehouse where the shooting took place. She told police they held a party there that night and, later on, four men with guns shot at White.

The girlfriend told police the incident took place following a "heated argument" between White and three of the shooters, according to the affidavit.

White's girlfriend told police that while shots were being fired, an unknown person drove up and handed White a gun, which was still in his hand when investigators arrived.

The girlfriend helped identify suspects based on photos provided by police, according to the affidavit.

Kelvin Simmons, 43, of Swainsboro, Ga., who was arrested, told police that he and his son Jiqueal Simmons, 24, of Mandan, were at the party, but ran when the shooting started and drove away. He said White grabbed him around the neck earlier in the night to talk about some "paperwork" related to White's criminal history.

Felton, 30, of Bismarck, who was also arrested, denied being on scene, but a vehicle authorities say belongs to him was captured on camera leaving the party at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit. There was also a hole consistent with a bullet in the car door.

Kelvin Simmons and Felton are being held at the Morton County Detention Center on $100,000 bond set Monday afternoon by Judge Bruce Haskell.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations processed the crime scene and is assisting with the case.