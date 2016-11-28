Moorhead council to pick new member

The council agreed at its Monday Nov. 28, meeting to hold a vote by secret ballot Dec. 5 to narrow the list of applicants down to three. Those three would be interviewed at a public meeting Dec. 12 with the winner decided on by another ballot.

City Attorney John Shockley said the city charter requires the city advertise for the position but is otherwise silent about exactly how the council would pick a successor. He suggested the secret ballot so whoever is selected won't know which council member liked them and which didn't.

Because the vote will take place before council members' terms end Dec. 31, some council members will not actually serve with Haney's successor. Nancy Otto from the 1st Ward and Mike Hulett from the 3rd Ward are retiring. They're being replaced by Sara Watson Curry and Joel Paulsen, respectively.

So far, six residents have applied to serve out the remainder of Haney's term, which won't expire until the end of 2018. The Forum asked for their names during the council's Monday meeting but Shockley asked for a day to double-check state law to see what information can be released.

Mayor Del Rae Williams said she expected more would apply between now and the deadline Wednesday, Nov. 30.