The council spent much of its Monday night meeting going through the qualifications of applicants guided by a consultant from the recruitment firm Waters & Co.

By state law, their identities were shielded from public disclosure until they are named as finalists. As such the council spoke about candidates without identifying them—for example, referring to an applicant as "Candidate 3" from a community that straddled state lines.

But council members said after Monday's meeting that they still could not name those picked for interviews until Sharon Klumpp, the Waters & Co consultant, has had a chance to contact them to see if they are still interested. If they were not, council member Mike Hulett said, they definitely wouldn't want to be identified.

State law classifies the applications as public record once applicants become finalists. City manager is Moorhead's top administrative position, in charge of managing the city's entire staff.

Council member Brenda Elmer said they were pleased with the candidate pool

"So much experience. We're just delighted. We haven't always had that," Elmer said.

Many of the applicants suited council members just fine but some stood out because of their experience, their personality and, in some cases, demonstrated ability to get things done.

One was able to persuade the Minnesota Department of Transportation to build a highway interchange that hadn't even been on its drawing boards, something many didn't think was possible, Klumpp said.

Another showed his integrity by saying he hadn't planned to switch jobs but the local government he worked for insisted on restructuring in a way that contradicted the law of his state, council member Steve Gehrtz said.

Some applicants seemed qualified but something about them bothered some council members. One seemed uncomfortable with the video conferencing technology used to record a video profile required as part of the application. Another earns much more at his job now than the city plans to pay its city manager.

Klumpp guided council members through the norms of the profession, explaining that most administrators don't stay on the job for more than five years but the council should scrutinize those who quit in less than two years. Sometimes administrators are fired without a clear explanation and that's not a reason to be concerned so long as there aren't problems with the jobs that follow, she said.

Moorhead's last city manager, Michael Redlinger, resigned or was forced out by the council in April with no public explanation given though it appeared members were actually unhappy with Redlinger's second-in-command, Scott Hutchins. Redlinger had served since 2008.

The council picked David Schmidt, who retired as the city administrator in Wabasha, Minn., in 2013 to be the interim city manager.