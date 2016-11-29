Multiple schools closed in western ND as winter storm slams region

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the National Weather Service has posted several winter storm warnings for central and western North Dakota. Snow will continue to pile up until early Wednesday evening with 1 to 3 inches later in the day.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation issued a no travel advisory for south central North Dakota — including Mandan, Center, Glen Ullin, Carson and Selfridge — due to due to blowing snow and drifting snow causing areas of near zero visibility at times and hazardous driving conditions.

