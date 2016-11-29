Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser, and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Obama's nominee to be ambassador to Havana, will represent the United States in paying respects at the late leader's funeral, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

No formal U.S. delegation going to Castro memorial, administration says

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama will not send a delegation to Cuba for the memorial service of Fidel Castro, the longtime communist leader who died last week, the White House said on Tuesday.

Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser, and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, Obama's nominee to be ambassador to Havana, will represent the United States in paying respects at the late leader's funeral, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.