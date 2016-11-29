Eight residents have asked the council to consider them as the successor to Jim Haney in the 2nd Ward.

Haney has two years left in his term, but is quitting early to join the Clay County Commission after winning office unopposed on Nov. 8. The council decided Monday, Nov. 28, to narrow the number of applicants for Haney’s seat by anonymous ballot at its next meeting before conducting interviews and selecting the winner, again, by anonymous ballot at the following meeting.

The applicants so far are Michelle “Shelly” Aasen Carlson, William P. Stodden, Benjamin Richard Hammer, Melissa Renee Fabian, Jacob Broten, John Rowell, Shinwar Mayi and Timothy John Wollenzien.

Rowell, a former council member, ran again this year but was unsuccessful.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the council winnowed a pool of 51 applicants for city manager down to five but didn’t say who the candidates were, noting they first wanted the candidates to be contacted to see if they were were still interested in the job.

Four names were released Tuesday; a fifth candidate had apparently decided to bow out.

The four finalists are: Shawn Henessee, county administrator in Marinette County, Wis.; Larry Kruse, who until October was city administrator for the city of Willmar, Minn.; Aaron Parrish, city administrator for Forest Lake, Minn.; and Christina Volkers, court executive officer, clerk of court and jury commissioner for San Bernardino (Calif.) Superior Court.

Henessee has also held the following positions: assistant director in Jackson County, Mo., from 2002 to 2015; associate attorney at the Stephen J. Moore P.C. law firm from 2010 to 2011; instructor at Kansas City Community College in Kansas City, Kan., from 2000 to 2004; and manager of government relations and policy development for The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce from 2001 to 2002.

Kruse’s work history includes: city administrator at Thief River Falls, Minn., from November 2013 to December 2015; city administrator at Albertville, Minn., from 2003 to 2012; city administrator at Baxter, Minn.; from 1999 to 2003; city administrator at Park Rapids, Minn., from 1993 to 1998; and city administrator at Red Lake Falls, Minn., from 1986 to 1993.

Parrish formerly worked as city administrator at Crookston, Minn., from 2004 to 2011 and as director of community development/assistant city administrator at Arden Hills, Minn., from 2001-2004.

Volkers’ work experience also includes: court executive officer, clerk of court, jury commissioner at Sacramento (Calif.) Superior Court from 2012 to 2013; assistant court executive officer at San Bernardino Superior Court from 2009 to 2012; court administrator in Washington County, 10th Judicial District Court, Stillwater, Minn., from 2000 to 2009; senior administrative manager in Hennepin County, 4th Judicial District Court, Minneapolis, from 1996 to 2000; and accounting and administration manager in Ramsey County, 4th Judicial District Court in St. Paul from 1988 to 1996.

Moorhead’s last city manager, Michael Redlinger, resigned or was forced out by the council in April with no public explanation given, though it appeared members were actually unhappy with Redlinger’s second-in-command, Scott Hutchins. Redlinger had served since 2008.

David Schmidt, who retired as city administrator in Wabasha, Minn., in 2013, has been serving as Moorhead’s interim city manager.