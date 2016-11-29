Investigators found the app open on a phone belonging to 14-year-old Gannon Allen Hejlik at the scene of the crash after he was hit by a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Tammy Martha Johnson, who was 52 years old at the time of the July 18 collision at Oakland Park Road and Greenwood Street. The crash involving the two Thief River Falls residents killed Hejlik, but a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to bring charges against Johnson.

A 40-page document obtained by the Herald highlighted witness statements and phone data obtained from cellphones belonging to Hejlik and Johnson. Police determined Johnson was not using her phone at the time of the crash. Witnesses could not state with certainty if Hejlik was using "Pokemon Go," a phone app based on the popular video game "Pokemon," when he was hit by the truck.

A report from Deputy Brady Meunier was amended after he told County Attorney Rogalla he left the fact that the app was open on Hejlik's phone out of his report because police told him to do so.

"I was told by either Police Chief Dick Wittenberg or Sgt. Doug Williams that they did not want me to include it in my report as they did not want national news here on the case," Meunier wrote in the report. "I told Rogalla that I believe it was Chief Wittenberg, but I cannot say with 100 percent certainty."

Wittenberg previously told the Herald he told his officers not to spread rumors about the case if they didn't know the facts, but he said he did not tell Meunier to leave anything out of his report.

What happened regarding the report was a misunderstanding Rogalla and Sheriff Ray Kuznia told the Herald Tuesday.

"Both of these officers (Wittenberg and Meunier) are good men," Rogalla wrote in an email, adding there would be no further investigation into the matter.

Kuznia said he considers the matter closed, adding there will be no disciplinary action taken against Meunier.

