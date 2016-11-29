Frost Fire purchase efforts move forward

The effort already received a boost last month, when Grand Forks city officials joined other job development authorities in the area and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department in providing funds for a feasibility study. But the foundation now is embarking on the larger goal of raising enough money to purchase Frost Fire.

"We're on a tight timeline," said Kristi Mishler, executive director of the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region. "And so there's been a lot of trips to Walhalla and a lot of education with people around the region."

The Community Foundation, along with the Red River Regional Council, job development authorities in Pembina and Cavalier counties and the state Parks and Recreation Department are involved in the Frost Fire effort, according to the Community Foundation's website. The Pembina Gorge Foundation will work with the Parks and Recreation Department to "expand the mission and vision of the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area," it states.

The Pembina Gorge Foundation has yet to be legally designated as a nonprofit, but the Community Foundation is currently acting as the fiscal sponsor, allowing donations to come in. As of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, $102,125 had been raised, according to the Community Foundation's website.

Mishler said they have an overall goal of $2.6 million, $1 million of which would be an endowment to allow people of all income levels to use Frost Fire. The rest is related to the Frost Fire purchase and capital improvements.

Mishler said there is a purchase option between the Pembina Gorge Foundation board and Judith Johnson that lasts through the end of January. By then, they want to at least show progress toward the fundraising goal.

"The fact that the current owner really has been supportive of this concept ... I think we're really, really fortunate," Mishler said. "There is some pressure to get this kind of moving."

Meanwhile, Frost Fire's website acknowledges a "transition in leadership" is in the works. It notes that only the tubing area will be open during the 2016-17 season.

"We realize the inconveniences this brings to all of our friends and families (who) have chosen Frost Fire as their ski and snowboard destination," the website states. "We look forward to seeing you again during our 2017-18 season."

The 173-acre Frost Fire property, located in the Pembina Gorge, includes a 9,600-square-foot lodge, downhill skiing and snowboarding, tubing, cross country skiing and a summer theater, according to a proposal that the Red River Regional Council presented to Grand Forks officials last month. There are more than 1.2 million people living within two hours of the Pembina Gorge, "which equates to a strong market potential and a foundational piece to tourism and outdoor recreation in northeastern North Dakota," the document states.

Some have pointed to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, a nonprofit that operates the popular Medora attractions in western North Dakota, as an example for the Pembina Gorge Foundation to follow.

"It's proven the need and everything, it's just that we need the financing," said Duane Littlejohn, a member of the Pembina Gorge Foundation. "We need the wintertime recreation in this area."