The pilot initiated a "missed approach" and ended up landing in the dirt field about a half-mile short of the runway, causing minor injuries to the pilot and one of the six other passengers, according to an initial investigation report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was substantially damaged, the NTSB report said.

The accident occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The airplane was operated by Flight Development, the NTSB said, a Moorhead-based firm that offers charter flights and flight lessons. The plane, which was on an "on-demand passenger flight," had departed from Baudette, Minn., the NTSB reported.