Winter storm forces stretches of I-94, I-90 to close in parts of ND, SD

    NTSB: Pilot lost sight of runway in plane wreck near Moorhead airport

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:32 p.m.
    A small airplane sits in a field near the intersection of 70th Street South and 40th Avenue South in Moorhead after crash landing in the dense fog near the Moorhead Airport Wednesday night.David Samson / The Forum

    MOORHEAD—The pilot who wrecked a twin-engine plane by landing in a field near the Moorhead Municipal Airport last week lost sight of the runway, federal investigators say.

    The pilot initiated a "missed approach" and ended up landing in the dirt field about a half-mile short of the runway, causing minor injuries to the pilot and one of the six other passengers, according to an initial investigation report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was substantially damaged, the NTSB report said.

    The accident occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

    The airplane was operated by Flight Development, the NTSB said, a Moorhead-based firm that offers charter flights and flight lessons. The plane, which was on an "on-demand passenger flight," had departed from Baudette, Minn., the NTSB reported.

