MATBUS releases new mobile app
FARGO — MATBUS has released a new mobile application, available for download on Google Play and Apple stores.
Features include live bus tracking, real-time detour information, digital brochures, how-to-ride information and fixed route-trip planning with Google Maps integration.
MATBUS will also be able to notify passengers of essential system announcements such as weather-related service delays or cancellations, emergency situations and security concerns via push notifications.