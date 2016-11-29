Search
    MATBUS releases new mobile app

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:40 p.m.
    Metro Area Transit was among dozens of agencies in Fargo-Moorhead to benefit from the federal stimulus package. More than $1.1 million was awarded to MATBUS projects and spent on upgrades and better equipment to improve Fargo-Moorhead areaÕs public transportation system. Without the funding, transit officials said more than 2 million annual customers might have faced reduced services. Carrie Snyder / The Forum

    FARGO — MATBUS has released a new mobile application, available for download on Google Play and Apple stores.

    Features include live bus tracking, real-time detour information, digital brochures, how-to-ride information and fixed route-trip planning with Google Maps integration.

    MATBUS will also be able to notify passengers of essential system announcements such as weather-related service delays or cancellations, emergency situations and security concerns via push notifications.

