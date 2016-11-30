NDSU annual holiday sale Dec. 9, 10
FARGO — The Memorial Union Gallery at North Dakota State University is hosting its annual Holiday Sale "100 for $100" from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The event is free and open to the public.
Original works of art and small crafts will be available for sale for less than $100.
The Memorial Union Gallery is on the second floor of the NDSU Memorial Union, 1401 Administrative Ave. Visitor parking is available in the South Union Lot. Free parking is available after 4:30 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.