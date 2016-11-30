Benefit set Dec. 4 for 7-year-old Arlyn Anderson

Anderson is recovering from a liver transplant. The Lend A Hand program of Dakota Medical Foundation is providing up to $5,000 in matching funds.

The benefit will include a chili cook-off, bake sale, silent auction and toss game.

To make an online gift, visit www.dmflendahand.org and click on "Benefit Events" and select Anderson's fund. Direct cash or check gifts payable to: Arlyn Anderson Benefit Fund at

U.S. Bank, 505 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, N.D. 58102.