West Fargo schedules holiday events

Both events will be in the foyer of City Hall, 800 4th Ave. E.

The Dec. 1 event will feature an official tree lighting at 5:45 p.m., a visit from Santa Claus, and a variety of crafts, cookie decorating, stories and treats. The city will also provide attendees with an opportunity to write a letter to Santa.

The art reception Dec. 8 will celebrate the opening of local photographer Tim Lamey's installation of landscapes in the grand foyer. This event will also feature wine samples, meat and cheese pairings, and live music from local musicians Max Johnk and Eric Mertens.

For more information, call (701) 433-5300.