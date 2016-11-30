Ray's Auto Repair accepting nominations for car giveaway
MOORHEAD — Ray's Certified Auto Repair is accepting nominations for its car giveaway. The nomination deadline is Friday, Dec. 2.
The giveaway will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ray's, 1313 Main Ave.
Ray's is giving away a repaired and reliable 2001 Chrysler Town and Country. The goal is to give the car to a deserving individual in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community. Those interested in submitting a nomination can send Ray's a brief letter describing why they feel their nominee deserves a new car.
Entries should contain the nominee's name, telephone number and available contact information, as well as the nominating person's contact information.
Entries can be emailed to rayscertifiedautorepair@gmail.com, or dropped off or mailed to Ray's Certified Auto Repair. Those submitting nominations are encouraged to indicate "car giveaway" in the subject line or on the envelope.