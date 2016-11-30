Ray's Auto Repair accepting nominations for car giveaway

Ray's is giving away a repaired and reliable 2001 Chrysler Town and Country. The goal is to give the car to a deserving individual in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community. Those interested in submitting a nomination can send Ray's a brief letter describing why they feel their nominee deserves a new car.

Entries should contain the nominee's name, telephone number and available contact information, as well as the nominating person's contact information.

Entries can be emailed to rayscertifiedautorepair@gmail.com, or dropped off or mailed to Ray's Certified Auto Repair. Those submitting nominations are encouraged to indicate "car giveaway" in the subject line or on the envelope.