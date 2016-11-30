Norsk Christmas event Dec. 2

The event includes live music from The Front Fenders, along with guests Charley Johnson and the Moving Parts.

Traditional Norwegian food will be served, including rømmegrøt, flatbrød, smoked salmon, meatballs, kransekake, lefse, Norwegian heart shaped waffles and gløgg.

There will be a silent auction from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Concordia Language Villages, specifically the Norwegian Camp, Skogfjorden.

Tickets for this 21 and older event are available at the door for $25, or advance tickets are available for $20 at Scan Design, 110 N. Broadway, Sons of Norway and at Stabo Scandinavian Imports in West Acres Mall, 3902 13th Ave. S.