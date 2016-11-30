Visio Divina set at Gethsemane Dec. 6

A visio divina, or divine seeing, is an ancient form of meditative prayer focused on art in an effort to promote mindfulness. Gethsemane sessions will be focused on artwork from Heritage Editions of the St. John's Bible.

While the prayer sessions begin at 6 p.m., visitors have the opportunity to peruse Gospels and Acts in Gethsemane's Heritage Edition of the St. John's Bible. A wine reception will follow.

Free-will donations will be accepted to support the event and the HCSCC exhibition of "Illuminating the Word: The Saint John's Bible" at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead. The exhibition will showcase 68 original pages of all seven volumes from Oct. 2 to Dec. 31, 2017. For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org.