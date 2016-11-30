Politics and a Plate Dec. 7 at Fargo Holiday Inn

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Brian Kalk will be the speaker. The topics are Pearl Harbor Day, a post-election recap, the Dakota Access Pipeline protest and energy.

Cost is $15 and includes a buffet lunch. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. To attend, contact ccurcnd@gmail.com or (701) 730-3388.

The next Politics and a Plate will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, with Dave Piepkorn and Chad Peterson. The topic will be refugee issues.