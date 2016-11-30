West Fargo Sheyenne choir named Governor's Chorus

The Sheyenne High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Anthony Peterson, is comprised of 47 members from grades 9-12. It performs four formal concerts each year, along with participation in numerous music festivals and competitions including large group, small ensembles, solo and select honor choirs. The students also participate in other school and community events by providing vocal performances of the national anthem, special music for graduation ceremonies, communitywide holiday caroling and various other functions.

The Williston High School Wind Ensemble is directed by Eric Rooke and is comprised of 144 students. Along with local activities, the band has also performed in Chicago, San Antonio and San Diego.

The Governor's Band and Chorus were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement.