"We tend to believe these things are predetermined. We are outnumbered from the start. It's a fait accompli. Why bother?" former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis said of the resignation often felt by her state's progressives. "That's been our attitude about so many things while we've seen the bulldozer roll over the rights of many who live in our state."

But progressives did win a temporary victory she told a group of Planned Parenthood supporters at their Tuesday, Nov. 29, fundraiser at the Ecce Gallery in downtown Fargo.

Several speakers had already recognized that the national and state election didn't favor their cause. North Dakota's Republican supermajority, which has already shown willingness to impose strong abortion restrictions, will be a little more super when the Legislature convenes in January. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has said he intends to nominate Supreme Court justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a right.

In June 2013, when Sen. Davis was mounting her filibuster, thousands of supporters of women's reproductive rights flooded the Texas Capitol, she said. Roaring with anger, she said, they made it impossible for the Senate to carry out a voice vote before the midnight deadline ending the special session.

Texas Republicans did finally pass the abortion restrictions in a second special session only for it to be overturned by the Supreme Court this past June. Planned Parenthood filed six "friends of the court" briefs to show the court the impact of the restrictions on women.

"Our voices matter," Davis told the crowd Tuesday night.

Both she and Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, said they expected an uphill battle in the coming months and years. But they also took comfort in the broad support that they believe women's reproductive rights enjoy.

In an interview with reporters before the fundraiser, Stoesz noted that women's reproductive rights were not an election issue, which hinged primarily on economic dissatisfaction. Even in deep-red North Dakota, 2014's "personhood" ballot measure lost by a 2-to-1 margin, she said.

Measure 1 would've enshrined in the state constitution a "right to life of every human being at any stage of development."

Planned Parenthood, which celebrates its 100th year of existence this year, provides reproductive services, including affordable birth control, screenings for sexually transmitted diseases for men and women and abortions. It has a clinic in Moorhead, which provides abortion referrals but not abortion, and an office in Fargo, which provides educational services.

Stoesz and Davis said in the press interview as they would later say at the fundraiser that the key to preserving women's reproductive rights is to connect them to "kitchen table" economic issues, the same ones that the national election hinged on.

Davis said she was born in poverty, one of four children raised by a single mother. Her hopes for a better life were nearly dashed when she gave birth at 19, she said, but she found help at Planned Parenthood, both in access to birth control and counseling. By being able to control her "reproductive destiny," she said, she was able to finish college.

Davis would go on to graduate from Harvard Law School. Her mother, who had only a ninth-grade education, had to raise her children on the wages of a fast-food worker.

That economic reality could help bridge differences with those who might not care about women's reproductive rights, Davis suggested.

Lawmakers and others may not always empathize with supporters of women's reproductive rights, Davis said, they may appreciate its effect on the economy. "If it's not compelling enough for them to understand why it is important to the lives of individual, unique women, I hope we can help them understand why it's important to their own bottom line. Because when our economy suffers as a consequence of women dwindling in the workforce and not putting our spending power back into it, it has a detrimental impact on us all."