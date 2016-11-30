A stretch of Interstate 94 from Mandan to Dickinson reopened at about 8 a.m., the North Dakota Department of Transportation said in a statement, and No Travel Advisories for Minot, Bismarck, Mandan and their surrounding areas have been lifted.

Travel Alerts are still in effect in those areas, meaning motorists can travel but they may encounter areas with challenging winter weather driving conditions.

A Travel Alert is also in effect for Williston, Dickinson, Valley City and surrounding areas.

Snowfall totals ranging from 5 to 14.5 inches were reported around Bismarck, prompting school and business closures. Much of western and central North Dakota saw more than 10 inches of snowfall.

For more information about school closures and other announcements, click here.

Travelers can find up-to-the-minute road conditions on the ND DOT website.