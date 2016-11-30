The updated forecast from the agency's Economic Research Service was down from its August forecast of $71.5 billion and down 46 percent from record profits for the sector of $123.7 billion in 2013.

U.S. farm income expected to fall to 7-year low

U.S. net farm income is expected to drop for a third consecutive year in 2016, sinking 17.2 percent to $66.9 billion due largely to weak returns for livestock, dairy and poultry farms, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The updated forecast from the agency's Economic Research Service was down from its August forecast of $71.5 billion and down 46 percent from record profits for the sector of $123.7 billion in 2013.

If realized, the income would be the lowest since 2009, according to the ERS, signaling pressure for the slumping farm sector.

The weakening farm economy has triggered cost cutting and job reductions at major farm input providers like seed and chemicals company Monsanto and equipment maker Deere, both of which reported lower revenues in fiscal 2016.

Meat processor Tyson Foods this month reported a steep drop in sales and forecast further headwinds into 2017.