Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Emergency crews find body after putting out apartment fire in north Fargo

    D-G-F task force calls for $23 million in school expansions, maintenance

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 12:24 p.m.

    DILWORTH — A community task force has recommended that the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School Board ask voters to approve a $23 million plan to expand and renovate schools in Dilworth and Glyndon.

    The final recommendation by the D-G-F Facilities Task Force was delivered to the school district Monday, Nov. 28.

    The task force was authorized by the School Board in February, and was made up of parents, school staff, senior citizens and other stakeholders in the business and agriculture communities.

    The 19-member group's work included nine public meetings, with a vote on the final recommendation in mid-November.

    D-G-F voters overwhelmingly rejected a $31 million plan to build and improve the district's schools in November 2015. Only 18 percent of voters favored the referendum, which needed a simple majority to pass,

    The latest plan includes about $7.5 million for facility expansion and renovation at each of the Dilworth and Glyndon sites, and more than $7 million for maintenance needs at both sites.

    The plan calls for:

    ● Safety and security improvements at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

    ● Expansion of cafeteria spaces at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

    ● Expansion and remodeling of learning spaces at the Glyndon site.

    ● Addition of a gymnasium and classroom spaces in Dilworth.

    ● Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and air quality improvements at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

    A full copy of the DGF Facilities Task Force report can be found on the Facilities Task Force link on the main District web page at www.dgf.k12.mn.us.

    Explore related topics:NewsEducationdilworth-glyndon-feltonschool renovation
    Helmut Schmidt
    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.
    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
    Advertisement
    randomness