The final recommendation by the D-G-F Facilities Task Force was delivered to the school district Monday, Nov. 28.

The task force was authorized by the School Board in February, and was made up of parents, school staff, senior citizens and other stakeholders in the business and agriculture communities.

The 19-member group's work included nine public meetings, with a vote on the final recommendation in mid-November.

D-G-F voters overwhelmingly rejected a $31 million plan to build and improve the district's schools in November 2015. Only 18 percent of voters favored the referendum, which needed a simple majority to pass,

The latest plan includes about $7.5 million for facility expansion and renovation at each of the Dilworth and Glyndon sites, and more than $7 million for maintenance needs at both sites.

The plan calls for:

● Safety and security improvements at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

● Expansion of cafeteria spaces at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

● Expansion and remodeling of learning spaces at the Glyndon site.

● Addition of a gymnasium and classroom spaces in Dilworth.

● Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and air quality improvements at the Dilworth and Glyndon buildings.

A full copy of the DGF Facilities Task Force report can be found on the Facilities Task Force link on the main District web page at www.dgf.k12.mn.us.