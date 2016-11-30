Emergency crews find body after putting out apartment fire in north Fargo
FARGO – Emergency crews found a body after putting out an apartment fire Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 802 14th St. N. in Fargo
Firefighters responded to the fire in a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment complex about 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control by about 1 p.m.
After firefighters put out the fire, they discovered a body. The age and whether it is a male or female is unknown.
The building was evacuated.
Police and Fire Department investigations are on the scene.
