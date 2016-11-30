Search
Emergency crews find body after putting out apartment fire in north Fargo

    By Jay Ulku Today at 1:21 p.m.
    Fargo firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 802 14th St. No. about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO – Emergency crews found a body after putting out an apartment fire Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 802 14th St. N. in Fargo

    Firefighters responded to the fire in a unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment complex about 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control by about 1 p.m.

    After firefighters put out the fire, they discovered a body. The age and whether it is a male or female is unknown.

    The building was evacuated. 

    Police and Fire Department investigations are on the scene.

    Check back for more on this developing story. 

