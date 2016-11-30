Police say that a preliminary Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner's autopsy report indicates the death of Jeffrey Carlson, 45, was accidental and caused by a fall.

Police Chief Gordie Young said it's believed that Carlson fell onto an aquarium, was cut by a shard or shards of glass and died from the wound to his torso.

Carlson was found by a relative, the chief said. River Falls emergency responders did not try to revive him.

“No foul play but the case is still open,” Young said Wednesday.