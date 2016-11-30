When that mark is reached, banks are expected to release another $1.4 million in loans to fully fund the grocery store, deli and cafe building, which is planned to open sometime in spring 2017 at 1213 NP Ave., co-op officials said in a news release.

"We are confident we will get there," General Manager Kurt Kopperud said.

Prairie Roots is being funding by a mix of bank financing and loans and contributions made to the co-op by member-owners.

The minimum loan amount that can be made by a co-op member is $1,000, with interest rates varying from 0 to 3 percent, depending on the size and term of the loan. Preferred stock options can also be purchased by any North Dakota resident starting at $2,000. Minnesota residents can buy preferred stock if they are co-op members, Project Director Kaye Kirsch said Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Tax-deductible contributions in any amount can be made to the Prairie Roots Fund at the FM Area Foundation online at www.areafoundation.org.

The Kilbourne Group, which owns the former Mathison's building, has been making infrastructure, parking lot and other renovations to the building at the corner of North University Drive and NP Avenue, Kirsch said.

Kirsch said she anticipates the co-op will begin fit-up and customization of the building in December, with the completion of the capital drive.

Memberships in the co-op can be purchased with a one-time payment of $300, some of which will go toward completing the project. Members can vote for the governing board, and receive special discounts and benefits when the store opens. To sign up for membership, go to www.prairie-roots.coop.

The co-op has nearly 1,300 members, with a goal of having 1,500 by the time the store opens.