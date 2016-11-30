Arresting officers found Donald Arthur Merrill, 45, Frazee, with several knives and "controlled substances," the sheriff said in a news release.

A Human Services staff member called police about 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, describing Merrill as being "agitated" though he did not directly threaten anyone with the knife.

Officers from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and the Sheriff's Office arrested him and booked him in the county jail.

The sheriff said the incident is being investigated and charges are pending.