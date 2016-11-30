Detroit Lakes police arrest man sharpening knife in Human Services office
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An apparently agitated man who was sharpening his knife in the lobby of the Becker County Human Services office in Detroit Lakes was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.
Arresting officers found Donald Arthur Merrill, 45, Frazee, with several knives and "controlled substances," the sheriff said in a news release.
A Human Services staff member called police about 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, describing Merrill as being "agitated" though he did not directly threaten anyone with the knife.
Officers from the Detroit Lakes Police Department and the Sheriff's Office arrested him and booked him in the county jail.
The sheriff said the incident is being investigated and charges are pending.