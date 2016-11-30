Instead of bringing Christmas presents to you, some bad Santas just might spoil your holiday by taking packages from you.

It happens, according to Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson, who said a rash of holiday package thefts occurred last year. Some were believed tied to a suspicious van seen cruising around Moorhead neighborhoods.

"They were driving around, looking for easy targets," Jacobson said. Unattended packages left on doorsteps can be a tempting target for anyone passing by, not just thieves acting on a plan, he said.

In the case of the suspicious van, no suspects were ever caught.

So, what can make online shopping and the delivery of merchandise more secure?

Renae Ingersoll, postmaster at the Post Office in Moorhead, is happy to answer that question.

First, she said, avoid sending cash.

"That's never a good idea," she said.

For packages, Ingersoll said customers who won't be around to bring them inside right away should consider having packages held at the post office for later pickup.

Another option is to have packages sent to a secure address, such as a P.O. Box, or, where it is allowed, a place of work.

If someone wants a package left at their residence, Ingersoll said it may be a good idea to leave a note for the delivery person suggesting a secure spot, such as inside a garage or around a corner out of sight.

She said the increasing popularity of online shopping puts a greater strain on the people who deliver packages. The Postal Service handles much of the load, particularly when it comes to getting shipments to their final destination, she said.

"We're called the last mile," Ingersoll said, explaining that for the vast majority of packages shipped in the U.S., the Postal Service completes the final leg of a delivery for companies such as UPS, FedEx and Amazon.

"The problem is, a lot of mailers have 'carrier leave,' '' Ingersoll said. "If there's no response (at the door), we're required to leave it (the package)."

That is especially true with Amazon, she said. "They want same-day delivery, so we cannot leave a notice for any of those."

To let the Postal Service know about a delivery preference, Ingersoll said a note can be left in the mailbox, or people can go online at www.usps.com and access tools for communicating with the Postal Service.

One thing to keep in mind when preparing a package for shipping is to make sure the box or envelope is sturdy enough for the job, she said.

The Postal Service offers free boxes for Priority Mail and Ingersoll said envelopes are available that even Superman would have trouble opening.

She said some Postal Service customers still like to wrap packages in brown paper and tie them with string. That's discouraged because string can snag on sorting equipment.

Ingersoll and Jacobson say it's important for people to pay attention to the electronic tracking now available on most shipments.

"If you know a package is coming, you should plan accordingly. Watch the tracking," Ingersoll said.

Package security is also an issue in Fargo, said Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson. Apartment buildings tend to be vulnerable areas for obvious reasons, he said.

He offered tips for making sure packages reach the person they are intended for, including: checking with convenience stores and shipping companies for package lockers, setting up a smart mailbox and requiring a signature on delivery.

Due to the large amount of shipping the occurs during the holidays—particularly between Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, and Christmas Eve—Ingersoll said the Moorhead Post Office has taken on additional workers on a part-time basis.

"I actually hired seven and I don't know if that's going to be enough," she said.