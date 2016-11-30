Craig Andrew Vinton, 25, Fargo, was identified as the suspect by the East Grand Forks Police Department.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in Polk County District Court, but Lt. Rodney Hajicek said Vinton is likely to face charges for drug possession, vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

Vinton had no identification, refused to identify himself and was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the East Grand Forks Police Department.

Law enforcement responded about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a car fire on the Minnesota side of the Kennedy Bridge. Vinton was pulled from the wreckage and arrested, with multiple officers handcuffing and escorting him to a police car.

The car was reported stolen from Hillsboro, Hajicek said. Drugs were recovered from the scene.

"It looks like he had some methamphetamine and marijuana," Hajicek said.

Vinton appeared to have minor injuries but was otherwise OK. Vinton pleaded guilty to shoplifting in Fargo in February, state court records show.