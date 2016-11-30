World AIDS Day service Dec. 1

The service, titled "Positive Voices, Hopeful Songs," will be an ecumenical worship service in memory of those who have died and in honor of those living with HIV/AIDS in the Fargo/Moorhead area. The program will include HIV-positive speakers, a performance by the F-M Gay Men's Chorus, readings and songs.

In North Dakota, it is estimated that there are 300 to 500 individuals living with HIV/AIDS. In Minnesota, there were 8,215 individuals living with HIV/AIDS at the end of 2015, with 294 new cases diagnosed last year.

World AIDS Day is observed each year on Dec. 1 and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and remember those who have died. Started in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day.