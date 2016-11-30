Richland/Wilkin group seeks injunction to stop F-M diversion

Attorneys for the Richland/Wilkin group filed the request for the injunction on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The 31-page legal document details arguments against allowing the F-M Flood Diversion Board of Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from moving ahead with the project without approval from Minnesota authorities.

The corps and diversion group said they would go ahead with the project despite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' denial of public waters and dam safety permits on Oct. 3.

The Joint Powers Authority's legal brief says that the corps has asserted that it can build in defiance of Minnesota's permit denial.

But lawyers for the Richland/Wilkin group say the corps' stance contravenes the terms of a 2014 project authorization that requires a Minnesota permit.

The legal brief adds that the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014 requires the local sponsors of water development projects to first complete required environmental reviews and get state authorizations. It adds that a federal feasibility study for the project and a Corps' Chief's Report also recognize that the project must comply with Minnesota's permitting requirements.