Puhl, an assistant U.S. attorney in Fargo, was nominated by President Obama in January to a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, based in St. Louis, with another venue in St. Paul.

Puhl has the support of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., both of whom introduced her when she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June. In that hearing, Puhl found a friendly reception and her nomination was sent to the Senate floor on a voice vote with no dissents.

Despite her bipartisan support, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate majority leader, told Hoeven after the Thanksgiving break that no Obama judicial or executive nominees will move forward in the waning days of the lame duck Congress, said Don Canton, Hoeven's spokesman.

But when Donald Trump takes over as president and the new Congress convenes in January, Hoeven will again submit Puhl's name—among others—as a potential nominee for the 8th Circuit judicial vacancy, Canton said.

North Dakota's seat on the appeals court was vacated by Kermit Bye, who last year took senior status at age 77 and retired Sept 1.

"We'll certainly advance Jennifer's name and support her next year, but we'll also have to forward several other names, too," he said.

In a statement, Heitkamp said she would continue to press for Puhl's confirmation, in this session and the one starting next year.

"The judicial seat on the 8th Circuit has been vacant for an astonishing almost 600 days—preventing the judicial system from fully functioning and unnecessarily delaying the due process of American citizens throughout our region—including North Dakotans," she said. "It's long past time for the U.S. Senate to consider and approve Jennifer's nomination."

Puhl's Senate confirmation hearing went smoothly. "You did an excellent job and I look forward to moving you through the process," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who presided over the 45-minute hearing.

Puhl has spent most of her career as a federal prosecutor, much of it focused on crimes of child exploitation and human trafficking.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia, who tracks federal judicial nominations, said judicial nominees often face a difficult confirmation process during presidential election years.

"It's distressing from my perspective because there are many fine, mainstream nominees like Puhl that would be excellent judges," he said.

Although appointed by Obama, a Democrat, Puhl has been a non-controversial nominee, and already has been vetted, which could be an advantage—depending on which names are forwarded for the vacancy, Tobias said.

Because Puhl has been a non-controversial nominee, with no dissents in her committee vetting, she still might have a chance at being confirmed, he said.