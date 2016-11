A story on page C1 of The Forum on Monday, Nov. 28, "It can touch anyone: Mother faces truth," included some errors.

The grandparents of Ryder and Avery died 14 weeks apart. Avery went to federal prison on heroin charges that stemmed from an alleged carjacking in which he was the victim. It was Ryder who wasn't able to get a bed in a rehab center after getting out of detox.