15 people apply for Moorhead 2nd Ward City Council seat

Applicants are:

Andrew Sandberg, data analyst with R.D. Offutt Farm Co. Moorhead resident for one year with experience in mortgage lending and servicing, commercial property management and substitute teaching at local high schools.

Benjamin Hammer, vendor relations and procurement manager with Eide Bailly. Moorhead resident for nine years and now serving as vice chairman of the Moorhead Planning Commission.

Colleen Murray, director of development and operations for Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership. Moorhead resident for 10 years with experience serving on boards focused on homeless advocacy in the Fargo-Moorhead area and central Minnesota.

Daniel Haglund, insurance agent with Sons of Norway and former president and vice president of the organization's Kringen Lodge in Fargo. Moorhead resident for nearly 25 years who provides Uber ride-sharing services in the F-M metro. Haglund previously worked for Forum Communications for a total of 15 years.

David Marquardt, teacher in Fargo Public Schools with 18 years of teaching experience. Moorhead resident for 11 years and currently president of the Fargo Education Association and board of directors for North Dakota United.

Forrest Steinhoff, planning intern with the city of West Fargo and manager at FM Dog Obedience School. Moorhead resident for six months with a background in geography and urban and regional studies. Steinhoff also interned with planning departments in the city of Duluth and F-M's MATBUS.

Jacob Broten, political science student at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Moorhead resident for 21 years with experience serving as an intern for the University of Minnesota Clay County Extension Office.

Joel Bakken, executive director and founder of Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals, a nonprofit agency providing mental health services. Moorhead resident for 12 years now serving as board of director president for Act Up Theater, with prior board experience for Lost and Found Ministry and the Trinity Lutheran Church Council.

John Rowell, retired and former Moorhead City Council member for 12 years. Moorhead resident for 41 years who served as trustee of Lake Agassiz Regional Library and Moorhead Public Library, and other boards in the F-M metro related to transportation and planning. Rowell ran unsuccessfully for the 2nd Ward seat in November.

Lana Suomala, Moorhead High school Spanish teacher and Moorhead resident for eight years. A member of the Arts Partnership with experience exhibiting art and using language proficiency for tutoring and interpreting services throughout the community.

Melissa Fabian, stay-at-home mother and active community volunteer. Moorhead resident for more than 30 years with leadership experience, most recently in serving on the Moorhead School Naming task Force to determine the district's newest school name, Dorothy Dodds Elementary.

Michelle Carlson, system manager with Minnesota Elder Justice Center in St. Paul. Moorhead resident from 1997 to 2004 and since 2008. Carlson telecommutes for her job and is a member of the F-M Area Foundation Women's Fund Committee and North Dakota Women's Network. She is also a consultant with the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

Shinwar Mayi, account executive with Allegiance Software. Moorhead resident for 23 months, but has lived in the F-M area for a total of 26 years. Her previous experience includes work in the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York. Mayi has volunteered throughout the F-M area with organizations such as Lutheran Social Services and the Cass County Sheriff's Citizen Academy

Timothy Wollenzien, education services manager with Prairie Public Broadcasting. Moorhead resident for three years and former resident from 1980 to 1984. He has previous experience as the director of cultural events and music programs at Concordia College and a teacher in Minnesota secondary and postsecondary schools. He has board of directors experience with Music Educators Association and Region 2 Arts Council.

William Stodden, adjunct professor of political science and ethics at Concordia College and North Dakota State College of Science in Fargo. Moorhead resident since July 2014 and currently a member of the American Political Science Association and the Religious Society of Friends.

The Moorhead City Council will vote Monday, Dec. 5, to narrow the list of applicants to three. At a public meeting Dec. 12, those three will be interviewed and the winner decided on by another ballot.

City manager selection

Out of a pool of 51 applicants for Moorhead city manager, four individuals will be interviewed for the position Dec. 15 and 16.

Those individuals are Shawn Henessee, county administrator in Marinette County, Wis.; Larry Kruse, former city administrator for Willmar, Minn.; Aaron Parrish, city administrator for Forest Lake, Minn.; and Christina Volkers, court executive officer, clerk of court and jury commissioner for San Bernardino (Calif.) Superior Court.

The city manager candidates will also take part in a city tour and community reception as part of the interview process.