Minnesota Zoo's oldest tiger dies at 16

Molniy, an Amur tiger, came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2002 from the Detroit Zoo and “was a favorite among his zookeepers,” said Northern Trail Curator Diana Weinhardt in a statement. The tiger was being treated for a variety of age-related conditions, including arthritis in his shoulders and hips.

It marks the second tiger death at the zoo this year. In May, 3-year-old Nadya died unexpectedly after falling ill.

The zoo currently cares for three other tigers: Sundari, who is 4 years old and Molniy’s female offspring; Patrice, 4 years old; and Putin, 6 years old.

The Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, is the largest of all cats and one of six remaining tiger subspecies. It is a top predator of far eastern Asia.