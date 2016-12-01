Fargo family loses home in devastating Tenn. wildfires

Ryan Froelich posted a picture on Facebook late Wednesday night, Nov. 30.

"Our house didn't make it," he said.

The aerial picture shows where his house once stood. The family found the photo posted on a Gatlinburg, Tenn. news website.

They still have not been allowed up the mountain.

Froelich, his wife, Kayla, and their five children live in Gatlinburg.

They moved to Tennessee from Minnesota in August.

The family had to evacuate their home earlier this week because of the raging wildfires.

They are now staying in a hotel.

Here's how you can help:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Froelich family: http://bit.ly/2gPeeRh

An Amazon page has been set up for the Froelich children: http://amzn.to/2gK1XAV