    Fargo family loses home in devastating Tenn. wildfires

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 9:15 a.m.
    After days of waiting, a family of seven originally from Fargo - now living in Tennessee - has learned their house has been destroyed by wildfire.

    Ryan Froelich posted a picture on Facebook late Wednesday night, Nov. 30.

    "Our house didn't make it," he said.

    The aerial picture shows where his house once stood. The family found the photo posted on a Gatlinburg, Tenn. news website.

    They still have not been allowed up the mountain. 

    Froelich, his wife, Kayla, and their five children live in Gatlinburg.

    They moved to Tennessee from Minnesota in August.

    The family had to evacuate their home earlier this week because of the raging wildfires.

    They are now staying in a hotel.

    Here's how you can help:

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Froelich family:  http://bit.ly/2gPeeRh

    An Amazon page has been set up for the Froelich children:  http://amzn.to/2gK1XAV

    Kris Kerzman

    Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He's also a dad, a board game enthusiast, and a sucker for an Oxford comma. He can be reached at (701) 241-5466 or kkerzman@forumcomm.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @kriskerzman.

    kkerzman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5466
